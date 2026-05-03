Marlins' Owen Caissie: On bench again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caissie (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Caissie is on the bench for the second day in a row, after an illness caused him to be scratched from the lineup prior to Saturday's 4-0 win. The Phillies are sending left-hander Jesus Luzardo to the hill Sunday, so Caissie's continued absence from the starting nine might have more to do with the matchup than him being limited by the illness.
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