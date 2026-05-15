Marlins' Owen Caissie: Playing time remains sporadic
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caissie is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays.
The Rays are going with lefty Ian Seymour as an opener and righty Jesse Scholtens as a bulk reliever in Friday's series opener. It's the third time across the Marlins' last five contests that the left-handed-hitting Caissie has been out of the lineup when the opponent is featuring a right-handed starter or primary pitcher. Caissie is slashing just .208/.267/.349 with a 40.8 percent strikeout rate over 37 tilts this season.
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