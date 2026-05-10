Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said after Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals that Caissie (triceps) will likely be available following Monday's team off day, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Caissie was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Sunday's contest due to left triceps discomfort, but his removal from the lineup appears to have been mostly as a matter of precaution. Miami added Heriberto Hernandez to the starting nine in Caissie's stead, and he went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's victory.