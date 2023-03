Burdick (toe) is listed as an available reserve option Tuesday for the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Burdick looks like he'll have a chance to make his first spring appearance since March 7 after being sidelined for the past two weeks with a right toe sprain. Before sustaining the injury, Burdick might have been on the outside looking in for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster, so the missed time certainly didn't help his cause.