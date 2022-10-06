Burdick went 3-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in Wednesday's 12-9 victory against Atlanta.

Burdick opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning and added a two-run homer in the seventh. He finished with the first three-hit game of his career and also came up with a big defensive play when he robbed Matt Olson of a home run in the fourth inning. Burdick slashed just .207/.284/.380 on the campaign but went 5-for-8 with a pair of homers and seven RBI over his final four contests.