Burdick will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Burdick will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row after he went 2-for-9 with a solo home run and a walk during the Marlins' weekend series with the Cubs following his promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville. Until the Marlins get one of Jon Berti (groin), Jorge Soler (back) or Avisail Garcia (hamstring) back from the injured list, Burdick should have a clear path to a near-everyday role in the Miami outfield.