Burdick's contract will be selected from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Burdick was promoted to the Triple-A club in September of 2021, and he's slashed .229/.344/.430 with 14 homers, 70 runs, 51 RBI and eight stolen bases over 88 games in Jacksonville to begin the 2022 campaign. The Marlins optioned Jesus Sanchez to Triple-A on Thursday, and Burdick will likely see regular playing time in the outfield over the final two months of the regular season so the Marlins can evaluate his potential against the top level of competition.