Burdick's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Burdick will claim a spot in the Marlins' outfield after Jesus Sanchez was sent down Thursday. Burdick is starting in left field and batting seventh during Friday's matchup against the Cubs. The 25-year-old slashed .229/.344/.430 with 14 homers, 70 runs, 51 RBI and eight steals over 88 games with the Triple-A club to begin the year, and he's expected to see regular playing time for Miami over the final two months of the season.