Burdick will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

For the first time since his Aug. 5 promotion from Triple-A Jacksonville, Burdick was on the bench for Saturday's 7-0 loss. He still picked up two at-bats off the bench and went hitless, dropping his batting average to .178 over 15 games with the Marlins. Despite Burdick's lack of success at the MLB level to date, the Marlins seem committed to finding regular playing time for him.