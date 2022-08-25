Burdick went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the A's.

The 25-year-old rookie also struck out three times, but Burdick made the most of his one time on base after reaching on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning. He's had a rough start to his first stint in the bigs, batting only .150 (9-for-60) with one homer, one steal and a 7:26 BB:K in 19 games.