Burdick is out of the lineup Monday versus the Dodgers, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Burdick will get a breather after he went 2-for-10 with a solo homer and two runs scored while starting the first three games of the series. Jerar Encarnacion will take over in left field and bat ninth in the series finale.
