Reynolds will be recalled by the Marlins prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Reynolds, 25, is a former position player who converted to pitcher in 2021 and is now headed to the majors for the first time. He posted a 2.66 ERA and 47:19 K:BB over 40.2 innings while notching 11 saves between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville.