Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared to begin "dry mound" work this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De Nicola notes that Sanchez will be throwing at around 75 miles per hour, so he's not yet arrived at the point in his rehab program from shoulder surgery where he's throwing normal bullpen sessions. That said, the activity marks another step forward for Sanchez, who had previously been limited to throwing off flat ground. Sanchez is without a definitive timeline to make his season debut, but he looks to be multiple weeks away from pitching in minor-league games, at the very least.
