Sanchez (shoulder) will throw 20 pitches during a side session Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday that apparently went well since he'll take on a similar workload this weekend. The right-hander will likely work on increasing his intensity over the coming weeks, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return to game action at any level prior to the end of the 2022 season.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Side session planned•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Playing catch off mound•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Unlikely to pitch this year•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Advances to dry mound work•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases distance again•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance•