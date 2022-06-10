Sanchez (shoulder) is not expected to pitch this year, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.
Glaser notes that it's not entirely off the table for Sanchez to get into game action at some point, but for fantasy purposes, it's probably best to assume he won't provide much value in 2022. Sanchez most recently advanced to "dry mound" work, throwing around 75 mph.
