Okert gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday to record his 14th hold of the season in a win over the Phillies.

The 31-year-old had a rough patch in late July and early August, giving up runs in three straight appearances, but he appears to have righted the ship. Okert has been the Marlins' top setup man from the left side since Tanner Scott took over the closer role, and he's provided some solid fantasy value with five wins, a 2.77 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP and a career-high 31.3 percent strikeout rate through 39 innings on the year in addition to his career high in holds.