Okert gave up a hit in a scoreless seventh inning to record his seventh hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The veteran lefty continues to be stingy. Okert has been scored upon only three times in 22 appearances since the beginning of May, posting a 0.90 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB through 20 innings over that stretch. His outstanding numbers have earned him a more prominent role in the Miami bullpen, and over his last nine games he's picked up two wins and four holds. While he's no threat to A.J. Puk's closing job, Okert has emerged as a reliable setup arm alongside Dylan Floro and Tanner Scott.