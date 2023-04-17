Okert (groin) is scheduled to make a pair of rehab appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville on back-to-back days this week before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert's ability to pitch on consecutive days will be the final hurdle he needs to clear before the Marlins are comfortable adding him back to the big-league bullpen. The 31-year-old should profile as one of the Marlins' top left-handed options out of the bullpen after he logged a 2.98 ERA over 51.1 innings while gathering 19 holds in 2022.