Marlins' Tristan Pompey: Removed for precautionary reasons
Pompey was removed from Thursday's game with High-A Jupiter due to tightness in his leg, Luis Davila of Fish Stripes reports.
Pompey's removal was deemed precautionary; the 22-year-old recently returned from a broken foot, so the Marlins don't want to take any chances. In 10 games with Jupiter this season, the outfielder owns a .250/.341/.278 slash line with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
