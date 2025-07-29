The Marlins are expected to call up Johnston from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Tuesday's game in St. Louis, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Johnston would take the 26-man and 40-man roster spots vacated by Nick Fortes, who has been traded to the Rays. The 28-year-old Johnston has slashed .252/.333/.439 with 12 homers and 31 steals at Jacksonville this season and is capable of playing first base in addition to both corner outfield spots. Johnston will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.