Johnston is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Johnston was on the bench for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader while Atlanta sent a righty (Erick Fedde) to the hill, and the 28-year-old rookie will now remain out of the lineup for the finale with southpaw Joey Wentz on the mound for the opposition. Since getting his first call to the big leagues July 29, Johnston has gone just 4-for-21 with no walks and six strikeouts. He could be in danger of losing out on a strong-side platoon role if he's unable to get going at the plate soon.