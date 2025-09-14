Johnston went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Tigers.

After taking Troy Melton deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning, Johnston walked it off in the 11th with a two-run homer off Rafael Montero. The 28-year-old rookie came into the game with just one long ball in his first 32 big-league contests, and the performance may have snapped a September swoon for Johnston in which he'd gone just 2-for-21 (.095) with zero RBI over his prior nine games.