The Marlins selected Bellozo's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Kansas City.

Bellozo will be making his MLB debut Wednesday and could earn himself additional turns through the rotation with a strong showing against the Royals, as the Marlins are contending with numerous injuries to their starting pitchers. The 24-year-old righty has split time this season between Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola, logging a collective 5.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB in 52 innings. He had been pitching more effectively in most recent three outings with Jacksonville, giving up just five runs (four earned) while allowing 14 baserunners and striking out 13 over 14 innings.