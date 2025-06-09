Bellozo (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, coughing up three runs on two hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Marlins went with a bullpen game Sunday, and Bellozo was the only Miami hurler to give up any runs in a 3-2 loss. Yandy Diaz was the right-hander's nemesis, clubbing a two-run homer off Bellozo in the fifth inning and adding a double to lead off the eighth. Bellozo has provided useful innings in a swingman role, pitching at least three frames in all nine of his appearances (five starts) and allowing more than one earned run only twice. On the season, he sports a 3.41 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings.