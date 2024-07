Brujan went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Getting a start in center field and batting eighth, Brujan recorded his first multi-hit performance since May 17. The 26-year-old utility player could find himself in a much more prominent role if Jazz Chisholm gets moved at the trade deadline, but Brujan doesn't offer much fantasy appeal given his .228/.305/.328 slash line over 201 plate appearances and a poor 4-for-7 showing on the basepaths.