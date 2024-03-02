Manager Skip Schumacher indicated Friday that Brujan has "a high likelihood" of winning a spot on the Marlins' initial 26-man roster, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

"He's got a really good chance to make the team," Schumaker said. "He's versatile. He's done enough in Triple-A. He can run. He switch hits. He can do a lot of things for us. I haven't told him that he's made the team or anything like that, but I would anticipate him being part of our club." Brujan was picked up from the Rays in an offseason trade and is out of minor-league options, so him making the Opening Day roster wouldn't be a huge surprise, but it remains to be seen what kind of role the 26-year-old can carve out on a Miami roster that already has Jon Berti entrenched in a utility role and also added Nick Gordon in February.