Brujan was scratched from the Marlins' lineup ahead of Saturday's game versus Philadelphia, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have not yet provided a reason for Brujan's removal from the lineup, but the team should offer some clarity within the near future. In the meantime, Jake Burger will shift to third base for Brujan while Josh Bell moves to first, allowing Jesus Sanchez to enter the lineup as Miami's DH.