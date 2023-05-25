Gurriel went 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Gurriel delivered a two-out single in the fourth to drive home the Marlins' first run of the game. He followed that with a triple in the sixth inning. Gurriel has eight hits in the last three games, however just one of them has gone for extra bases. Gurriel's power disappeared last season and hasn't returned in 2023. However, his average is creeping back up and sits at .291. Gurriel also picked up his second steal of the season thanks to a rundown gone wrong for the Rockies.