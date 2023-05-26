Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Gurriel is now 10-for-16 with three extra-base hits (including two triples) in his last four games. He'd gone just 4-for-33 in his previous nine contests. Gurriel seems to have earned a regular role in Miami with his recent hot stretch. Through 117 plate appearances this year, the veteran first-baseman is slashing a solid .299/.342/.458 with three home runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.
More News
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Collects four hits, steal•
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Racks up three hits in loss•
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Getting start at first base•
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Returns to bench with Cooper back•
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Yuli Gurriel: Goes yard in win•