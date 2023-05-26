Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

Gurriel is now 10-for-16 with three extra-base hits (including two triples) in his last four games. He'd gone just 4-for-33 in his previous nine contests. Gurriel seems to have earned a regular role in Miami with his recent hot stretch. Through 117 plate appearances this year, the veteran first-baseman is slashing a solid .299/.342/.458 with three home runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.