Gurriel will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Royals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After producing six hits in the Marlins' weekend series with the Athletics, Gurriel will be rewarded Monday with his 13th consecutive start. Though Garrett Cooper is in the lineup as Miami's designated hitter in place of a resting Jorge Soler, Gurriel appears to have overtaken the slumping Cooper as Miami's primary first baseman.