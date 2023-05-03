Gurriel will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 38-year-old will pick up his third start in four games, and he could be headed for regular playing time at first base in the short term after Garrett Cooper (ear) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Even at his advanced age, Gurriel continues to make contact at a high rate, so he could make for a decent source of batting average while he's getting steady playing time. Fantasy managers shouldn't look to him for much power production, however.