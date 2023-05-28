Gurriel will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Jorge Soler seeing more work in right field of late while the Marlins are without all of Jesus Sanchez (hamstring), Jazz Chisholm (toe) and Avisail Garcia (back), Gurriel has been able to claim more reps at first base while Garrett Cooper has served as Miami's designated hitter. Gurriel finds himself in the starting nine Sunday for the sixth consecutive contest.