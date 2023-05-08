Gurriel went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.
Gurriel took Hayden Wesneski deep to left to open up the scoring in the fifth inning. It was just his third home run of the year but his second RBI over his last three games. The 38-year-old has been a mainstay in the lineup since Garrett Cooper (ear) was put on the IL but hasn't put together a whole lot of run production. For the season, he slashing .270/.313/.432 with six extra base hits, seven RBI, eight runs and a 4:8 BB:K over 80 plate appearances.
