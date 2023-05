Gurriel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gurriel has been filling in as the primary first baseman while Garrett Cooper (ear) has been on the shelf, but the 38-year-old will get a breather for the series finale in Arizona while Luis Arraez spells him. While starting each of the Marlins' past eight games, Gurriel went 6-for-33 (.182 average) with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI.