Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Athletics.

Gurriel's leadoff triple in the fourth inning was his third three-bagger this year, setting a new career high in his age-39 season. He's gone 6-for-13 in his last three games following an 0-for-13 slump. Gurriel's now slashing .291/.350/.440 with three homers, 15 runs scored, 13 RBI and three stolen bases through 157 at-bats in his first season with Miami.