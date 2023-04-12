Gurriel is starting at first base and batting fifth for the Marlins on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
It's the fourth straight start for Gurriel, as Garrett Cooper has been the designated hitter lately and is sitting out Wednesday with a leg issue. Gurriel has a hit in all six games he's played this season and is sitting on a .981 OPS.
