Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel had started 10 of the Marlins' last 11 games at first base, slashing just .175/.227/.300 with a home run, three RBI and two runs over that stretch. He'll likely see his playing time take a significant hit moving forward after the Marlins reinstated Garrett Cooper (ear) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and reinstalled him as their everyday first baseman.