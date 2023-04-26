Gurriel went 2-for-4 with one homer, one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's loss against the Braves.

Gurriel swiped his first bag of the 2023 season Tuesday, taking second base after hitting a single in the second frame. The first baseman also came through in crunch time, clubbing a solo home run in the top of the ninth that brought the Marlins to within three, but they were unable to build momentum and mount a comeback. Though Gurriel is used primarily as a bench option for Miami, he's worth a look in daily formats when in the starting lineup against left-handed pitching considering his extremely low career 9.1% strikeout rate and .191 ISO.