Gurriel went 0-for-3 with two walks and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Gurriel is now 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts this season after swiping eight bags with Houston last year. While the 39-year-old shouldn't be counted on as a steady source of speed, he's been productive at the plate, going 13-for-30 over his last eight games, boosting his slash line to .289/.353/.430 with three home runs and 12 RBI through 136 plate appearances this season. Gurriel has gotten the majority of starts at first base recently, with Garrett Cooper serving as DH, though Jesus Sanchez's return from the IL could cut into his playing time.