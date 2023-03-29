Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated Wednesday that Gurriel will primarily be used as a bat off the bench, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Schumaker did say that he feels comfortable deploying Gurriel against both righties and lefties but also went on to confirm that Garrett Cooper will remain the team's primary first baseman. There is very little fantasy appeal in the 2023 outlook of a 38-year-old reserve player who slashed just .242/.288/.360 across 584 regular-season plate appearances in 2022.