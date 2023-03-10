Gurriel will be given reps at second and third base in addition to first base, Skip Schumaker told Ely Sussman of FishStripes.com on Friday.

Gurriel officially latched on with the Marlins on Friday, and while it's a minor-league contract, he's almost surely in line to make the Opening Day roster. The 38-year-old hasn't made a start at a position other than first base since 2019, but he has plenty of past experience at third and a little at second. Gurriel batted only .242/.288/.360 for the Astros last season and isn't much of a fantasy option for 2023.