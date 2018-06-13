Matt Murton: Transitions to post-playing career
Murton has retired from playing professional baseball and has been working as a scout in the Cubs organization this season, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Murton attended spring training in 2017 with the Tigers and opened that season at Triple-A Toledo, but appeared in just seven games before getting released. After failing to latch on elsewhere following his exit from the Detroit organization, Murton officially ended his career this March after accepting the scouting position with the Cubs, the team with which he had made his MLB debut back in 2005. The 36-year-old ended up playing parts of five seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs, Athletics and Rockies and hit .286 with 29 home runs in 346 games, but he hadn't appeared in the majors since 2009 after a prolonged, record-setting stint in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball.
