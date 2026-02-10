Mets' A.J. Minter: Expected to miss first month
By RotoWire Staff
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday that the team is targeting early May for Minter's (lat) season debut, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.
Minter will get a late start to the season after undergoing left lat surgery last May. It's not clear where the veteran reliever is at in his throwing program, but he will be slow-played during spring training before eventually going out on a rehab assignment. Once healthy, Minter will fill a setup role ahead of closer Devin Williams.