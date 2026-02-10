Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday that the team is targeting early May for Minter's (lat) season debut, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Minter will get a late start to the season after undergoing left lat surgery last May. It's not clear where the veteran reliever is at in his throwing program, but he will be slow-played during spring training before eventually going out on a rehab assignment. Once healthy, Minter will fill a setup role ahead of closer Devin Williams.