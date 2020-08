Gimenez was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. He is not in the lineup for Game 1.

Amed Rosario and Jeff McNeil will start up the middle for the matinee, but we could see Gimenez in there for the nightcap. He had predictably cooled off prior to landing on the IL, hitting .154 with a 7:1 K:BB over his last 26 at-bats, although he still managed three steals on three attempts over that span.