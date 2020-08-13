Gimenez went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Nationals.

While Gimenez didn't cross home plate, he did notch another steal, his fourth in as many attempts with the big club this season. Gimenez was caught 16 times in 44 attempts on the basepaths at Double-A last year. He's also starting to hit a little bit, but Robinson Cano (groin) is facing live pitching at the alternate site and his eventual return figures to push Gimenez to the bench.