Gimenez added a leg kick to his swing prior to the 2019 season, Deesha Thosar of New York Daily News reports.

Gimenez has been effective this spring as he attempts to make his case for a major-league roster spot, going 4-for-12 with one home run and one stolen base over five games. The 21-year-old apparently added a leg kick to his swing prior to the 2019 season, which may have correlated with his slightly improved power numbers as he hit nine home runs, but his batting average also fell to .250 after recording a .281 batting average the year before. While it's somewhat unlikely the shortstop would open the season on the major-league roster, he could make his debut sometime in 2020 if he remains effective in the minors.