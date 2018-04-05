Gimenez has been assigned to High-A St. Lucie to begin the 2018 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect held his own in his full-season debut last year, slashing .265/.346/.349 with four homers and 14 steals in 92 games for Low-A Columbia. Gimenez's glove is still ahead of his bat, but the 19-year-old shortstop could still develop into a reliable top-of-the-order hitter in the majors.