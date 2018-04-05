Mets' Andres Gimenez: Beginning season at High-A
Gimenez has been assigned to High-A St. Lucie to begin the 2018 season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets' No. 2 fantasy prospect held his own in his full-season debut last year, slashing .265/.346/.349 with four homers and 14 steals in 92 games for Low-A Columbia. Gimenez's glove is still ahead of his bat, but the 19-year-old shortstop could still develop into a reliable top-of-the-order hitter in the majors.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...