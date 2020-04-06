Mets' Andres Gimenez: Could be part of expanded roster
Gimenez is a likely beneficiary if big-league teams are allowed to use expanded rosters to accommodate a shortened or compacted schedule, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.
Proposals have been floated that would see a 29-man roster in MLB for at least the first month of a shortened season. In that scenario, Gimenez -- the Mets' No. 6 fantasy prospect -- could find a home on the bench, giving the club extra insurance at second base in case Robinson Cano is unable to return to form. The 21-year-old's bat still appears to be behind his glove, however, so expectations for Gimenez's offensive production should be kept in check if he does get playing time in the majors this season.
