Mets' Andres Gimenez: Earns invite to spring training
Gimenez was invited to the Mets' major-league spring training Thursday.
Gimenez isn't a real candidate to break camp with the Mets, as the 20-year-old has yet to appear at Triple-A, but he'll get a chance to prove himself against big-league competition this spring after his breakout campaign in 2018. The youngster hit .281 and stole 38 bases across stops at High-A and Double-A. Look for him to return to the upper minors to begin the 2019 season.
