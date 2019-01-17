Gimenez was invited to the Mets' major-league spring training Thursday.

Gimenez isn't a real candidate to break camp with the Mets, as the 20-year-old has yet to appear at Triple-A, but he'll get a chance to prove himself against big-league competition this spring after his breakout campaign in 2018. The youngster hit .281 and stole 38 bases across stops at High-A and Double-A. Look for him to return to the upper minors to begin the 2019 season.

