Gimenez left Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gimenez appeared to tweak something when fouling a ball off in the top of the second inning, and he was replaced by Amed Rosario in the middle of his at-bat. It wasn't clear what kind of injury he suffered, and whether he'll be available for the Mets' final two games of the regular season remains to be seen.